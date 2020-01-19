Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result: Process to claim prize money begins

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result has been declared.The same is available on the official website.

The first prize will be drawn out of the sold tickets only. The lottery scheme had 20 lakh lottery tickets with series, A and B and series numbering form 000000 to 999999 each.

Winners having prize move above Rs 5,000 will have to submit their tickets to Director, Punjab State Lotteries, Vit Te Yojna Bhawan, Plot No. 2-B, Sector-33 A, Chandigarh-160020 within 30 days of the results being announced. It could be done either personally or through registered post and insured parcel.

There were two first prizes of Rs 1.5 crore each and the second is Rs 10 lakhs. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The results are available on https://punjablottery.in/bumper/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Result-PS-New-Year-Bumper-20-SDLA.jpg.