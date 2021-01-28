Punjab State Lottery Dear 2000+ monthly lottery 2021 prize scheme, draw date, how to buy

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Punjab State Lottery Dear 2000+ monthly lottery 2021 result will be declared on January 31. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The total number of tickets is 1 Lakh and numbering from 00000 to 99999 without series. Anyone from India can buy this lottery. The results will be declared on January 31 2021.

MRP is Rs 2000 you can book this lottery without any postal charges. Draw date 30-01-2021 you can download it easily from our website, Facebook Page, Application, and from the Email id.

First Prize is Rs 5 crore and the Second Prize (10) of Rs 10 Lakhs. Everyone can buy it from any state from Gandhi Brothers and we send tickets by post/courier only. In the Dear Monthly lottery of Punjab state, there is only a scheme of 1 lakh tickets and buyers have a lot of chances to win the Jackpot in this lottery. PAYTM number is 9815969889 after PAYTM drop your complete postal address on WhatsApp on the same number. To order Punjab State Lottery Dear 2000+ monthly lottery 2021 ticket, click here.

Punjab State Lottery Dear 2000+ monthly lottery 2021 prize scheme:

First prize Rs 5 crore

Second prize (10) of Rs 10 Lakhs

Third Prize (500) of 9000 Lakhs

Fourth prize (500) of Rs 8000

Fifth prize (500) of Rs 6000

Sixth prize (5000) of Rs 4000