    Amritsar, Sep 19: The PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the supplementary exams to Class 10 and 12 have been declared. The exams were conducted for those who were unable to clear the Class 10 and 12 main exams. The results are available on pseb.ac.in.

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 declared, direct links to check Class 10th, 12th result

    Direct link to check PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result: https://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/ class-10th-supplementary-exam-result-aug-2019/query.htm

    Direct link to check PSEB Class 12th Supplementary Result: https://results.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/ class-12-compartment-exam-result-june-2019/query.htm

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
