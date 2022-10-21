Delhi air quality projected to cross 301 by Sat; GRAP stage II comes into effect ahead of Diwali

Priyanka Gandhi to hold 8 rallies, roadshows in Himachal

New Delhi, Oct 21: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold eight rallies in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh which is scheduled to have election on November 12 this year.

According to an article in Hindustan Times, Priyanka Gandhi will hold rallies and roadshows in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, and Sirmaur until November 10.

Priyanka Gandhi on October 14 launched Congress's election campaign in Himachal Pradesh and promised the old pension scheme will be restored at the first Cabinet meeting if Congress is voted back to power. She also promised 100,000 government jobs for the youth and criticised the ruling party BJP saying it has done nothing for the youth, employees, and women.

The Congress has so far announced the names of 63 of 68 candidates for the elections. The BJP announced its first list of 62 candidates on Tuesday.

The hilly state will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of the votes to hold on December 8.

In the election, Congress hopes to find its ground against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is ruling over the state. The BJP is also eyeing to retain power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been holding several rallies and roadshows across the state. PM Modi recently laid off several projects worth crores in the state.

Besides BJP and Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is also working hard to make its mark in the state. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also visited the state and is expected to hold more rallies.

