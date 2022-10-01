President Draupadi Murmu to award cleanest States and cities in New Delhi

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: The stage is set to celebrate the biggest urban sanitation festival of the year, where President Draupadi Murmu will award the cleanest States and cities of Azaadi@75 Swachh Survekshan 2022 in New Delhi today. The day will mark the first anniversary of launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0, with its aspirational vision of creating Garbage-free cities. The award ceremony will be attended by a host of dignitaries from across the country and over 160 awards will be given in different categories.

Nearly 1,800 guests comprising state and city administrators, sector partners, subject experts, as well as youth organizations, sanitation workers, representatives from industry, Startups in sanitation and waste management sector, academic institutions, NGOs, and CSOs will attend the event.

Prez Murmu inaugurates HAL's rocket engine production plant for ISRO

The award ceremony is being organized as part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), from 17th September 2022 to 2nd October 2022 when India is celebrating eight years of accomplishments of SBM-Urban. The fortnight-long celebrations included a wide range of unique initiatives aligned to the overall objectives of SBM-U 2.0.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 14:45 [IST]