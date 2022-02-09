YouTube
    PPSC JE Exam 2021: Date, time and when to download admit card

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: The PPSC JE Exam 2021 dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

    The dates were released by the Punjab Public Service Commission. The exams for the Junior Engineer will be conducted on March 6 2022. It would be held at Patiala between 11 am and 1 pm.

    PPSC JE Exam 2021: Date, time and when to download admit card

    The exams are being conducted to fill in vacancies in Water Resources, Water Resources Management and Development Corporation, Water Supply and Sanitation, Rural Development and Panchayat, PWD (B&R), Punjab Housing and Urban Planning, Housing and Urban Development, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in the Department of Agriculture.

    The admit cards can be downloaded from March 1 2022. You can use your registration number and password to download the admit card. The exams were originally scheduled to be held on January 23 2022, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this recruitment drive 1,133 posts will be filled up.

    Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
    X