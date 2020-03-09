Power Grid Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 vacancies of Executive Trainee-Finance

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 9: Power Grid, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India has invited online applications Power Grid Recruitment 2020 for the recruitment of Executive Trainee (Finance) on its official website.

Important dates to remember

Start date: March 7, 2020.

End date: April 6, 2020, until 11:59 pm

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online at powergridindia.com

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Executive Trainee (Finance) at Power Grid. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for the unreserved, 7 for OBC (NCL), 4 for SC, 2 for ST, 2 for EWS, and one for visually impaired candidates.

Age limit:

A candidate should not be more than 28 years old as on April 6, 2020. Candidates should be born on or after April 6, 1992.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have passed Chartered Accountants (CA) and Cost & Management Accountants (CMA).

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500