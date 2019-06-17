Postal department recruitment: Over a 1000 Postal department jobs announced; How to apply

  • search
    New Delhi, June 17: Postal department recruitment is underway and hundreds of job openings in Delhi postal circle, Himachal Pradesh postal circle and Jharkhand postal circle have been announced on official India Post website. Direct link to apply for postal department GDS vacancies is given below in the how to apply for postal dept jobs section.

    Official notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand circles have been released.

    Postal department recruitment

    10 pass govt jobs in postal department: Gramin Dak Sevak posts

    Selection criteria for GDS vacancies or Gramin Dak Sevak posts would be marks obtained in 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Last date to apply for post department jobs GDS vacancies for Delhi Postal Circle is July 5, 2019.

    Delhi Postal Circle Jobs:

    Postal department jobs have been announced for Delhi Postal Circle and official notification has been released for the recruitment of 174 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Delhi Postal Circle Jobs official notification - Click Here

    Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle jobs:

    Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has also released the official notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. A total of 757 vacant posts have been issued by the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle. Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle jobs official notification - Click Here

    Jharkhand Postal Circle jobs:

    Jharkhand Postal Circle has also announced over 800 posts. Jharkhand Postal Circle has also released the official notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. Jharkhand Postal Circle recruitment official notification- Click Here

    How to apply; Direct link to apply for Postal department jobs:

    • Please visit www.appost.in/gdsonline/
    • Scroll down, read all the instruction and click on "Register here".
    • You can apply only after registration.
    • The online application will open on June 13, 2019.
    • Click on "Apply Online here".
    • Fill up the form Make online payment and submit.

    Direct link to apply for postal department jobs in all circles - Click Here

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 0:53 [IST]
