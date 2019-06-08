Postal department jobs: 174 GDS vacancies announced; 10th pass jobs; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 08: Postal department jobs have been announced for Delhi Postal Circle and official notification has been released for the recruitment of 174 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. Last date to apply for post department jobs GDS vacancies for Delhi Postal Circle is July 5, 2019.

The registration process for GDS job openings began on June 6, 2019 and the last date is July 5, 2019. Post department jobs GDS vacancies online application would begin on June 13, 2019. Selection criteria for GDS vacancies would be marks obtained in 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Postal Department jobs: To find out all about Postal department recruitment 2019-Click Here

Other Post Department jobs:

Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has also released the official notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak posts. A total of 757 vacant posts have been issued by the Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle. Jharkhand Postal Circle has also announced over 800 posts.

Steps to apply for Postal department jobs:

Please visit http://www.appost.in/gdsonline/

Scroll down, read all the instruction and click on "Register here".

You can apply only after registration.

The online application will open on June 13, 2019.

After that, "Apply Online here" whcih is active now will become active.

Fill up the form

Make online payment and submit.