Pollution Control Board jobs: CPCB jobs openings for Research Associate/ Consultant posts announced

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 08: Pollution Control Board job openings have been announced and the CPCB notification announcing 42 Research Associates and Consultants vacancies is out on the official website. The mode of application is offline and the application form can be downloaded from the Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB official website www.cpcb.nic.in.

Last date to apply for these CPCB vacancies is July 27, 2019. The official notification on the CPCB website states that the duly filled up application forms should reach them within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Since the notification date is July 5, 2019, the last date could be July 26.

Pollution Control Board application form, jobs details, and recruitment process:

The CPCB openings are for the posts Research Associate - 1 vacancy, Consultant A - 6 openings, Consultant B - 9 job openings, Consultant A/B - 23 vacancies, Consultant B (Finance) - 2 openings and Consultant B (Admin) - 1 vacancy. Selection would be based on an interview. The educational qualifications required vary according to the post, even the salary and place of posting conditions are different. For these details please go through the official notification/ advertisement which can be downloaded below.

Download CPCB Research Associate and Consultant vacancies official notification: Click Here

Click Here

Steps to apply for Pollution Control Board vacancies or CPCB jobs:

Visit https://cpcb.nic.in/

On top right, click on "Jobs".

On this page there is a list of current job openings at CPCB. Look for row which says "Advertisement for the engagement of Research Associates and Consultants on contractual basis in.....".

In the same row, there are separate links to download notification and application form.

Please read official notification thoroughly and then download the application from in pdf format. To directly download form Click Here

Take a printout of the application form.

Fill up the form, get self-attested photo copies of the educational/technical qualifications and work experience.Affix a photo.

Send all these documents in a sealed envelop by speed post/registered post/courier to the below given address.

Senior Administrative Officer,

Central Pollution Control Board,

"Parivesh Bhawan", East Arjun Nagar,

Shahdara, Delhi - 110032