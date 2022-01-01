PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for six posts, download job notification

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 01: PNB Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts Chief Risk Officer and others. More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to apply is January 10 2022. Through this recruitment drive, PNB will fill up 6 posts. The bank says that no application will be entertained beyond the stipulated date and incomplete applications will be rejected.

    PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details:

    • Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post
    • Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post
    • Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post
    • Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post
    • Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post
    • Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

    PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria:

    Candidates belonging to reserved categories for which no vacancy has been announced are free to apply against vacancies announced for Unreserved/General category provided they meet the eligibility criteria laid down for General Category candidates.

    PNB Recruitment 2022: Job Notification: https://www.pnbindia.in/Recruitments.aspx

    Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
    X