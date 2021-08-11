PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0: How to apply online, offline

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

What is Ujjwala 2.0?

The central government would deliver roughly 1 crore gas connections to the needy, along with a free refill and a stove, as part of Ujjwala 2.0.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to 8 Crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union budget for FY 21-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimum paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice. Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG.

How to apply for Ujjwala 2.0 online

Go to PMUY website - https://pmuy.gov.in/

Enter the application form, which mandates address, Jandhan Bank Account and Aadhar number of all members.

Upload required documents.

After processing the application, the connection will be issued by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to the eligible beneficiaries.

In case one opts for EMI, the EMI amount will be adjusted against the subsidy amount due to the consumer on each refill.

How to apply for Ujjwala 2.0 offline

Offline applications for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana can be submitted by filling out and submitting an application form at the local LPG distribution agency.

Eligibility criteria to avail connection under Ujjwala 2.0

Applicant ( woman only) must have attained 18 years of age.

There should not be any other LPG connection from any OMC in the same household.

Adult woman belonging to any of the following categories - SC, ST, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Tea and Ex- Tea Garden tribes, Forest Dwellers, People residing in Islands and River Islands, enlisted under SECC Households (AHL TIN) or any Poor Household as per 14-point declaration.

Documents required

Know Your Customer(KYC)

Aadhaar Card of applicant as Proof of Identity and Proof of Address in case applicant is residing at the same address as mentioned in Aadhaar (not mandatory for Assam and Meghalaya).

Ration Card issued by the State from which application is being made/ other State Govt. document certifying family composition/ Self-Declaration as per Annexure I (for migrant applicants)

Aadhaar of beneficiary and adult family members appearing in document at Sl.3.

Bank Account Number and IFSC

Supplementary KYC to support status of the family.



