PM Modi to launch PMJAY-MA Yojana today: Steps to download Ayushman card

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday distribute Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in Gujarat. The scheme would benefit 50 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

"Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA)" scheme was launched in 2012 by the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. The scheme was later extended to cover those families who are having an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh and to several other groups as well. The scheme was renamed as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana.

"Drawing from the experience of the success of the scheme, Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in 2018 - the largest health insurance scheme in the world providing coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on the family size and age," said a statement from the PMO.

"With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards," it added.

PM Modi to release PM-Kisan 12th tranche today: Check details

How to check eligibility, download Ayushman card

Visit the official website of PMJAY-MA https://mera.pmjay.gov.in/search/login

Provide your mobile number and enter captcha

Enter OTP received on your phone and you will be directed to a new page

Now fill in the required details to check eligibility.

Note:

There is no need to enroll anywhere to claim benefits under PMJAY-MA.

To avail benefits, you can get yourself identified at the nearest empanelled hospital or Community Service Centre (CSC).

You can download the Ayushman card using this link https://bis.pmjay.gov.in/BIS/selfprintCard

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 8:05 [IST]