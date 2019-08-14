  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Planning to take metro? Know train timings, restrictions, parking Independence day

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Delhi Metro services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro network on Independence Day. However, some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line--Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period," the statement said.

    Remembering the architect of India's national flag: Pingali Venkayya

    The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15, the statement added.

    Bengaluru

    Similarly, Metro train service in Bengaluru will too remain unaffected before the Independence Day celebration. The Metro Trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes from 6 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 8 PM to 10 PM in the night. And the trains run at a frequency of 10 minutes from 8 AM to 8 PM (peak hours).

    Mumbai

    The metro train service will run as usual in Mumbai.The headway between each train on Saturdays during peak hours will be around 5 to 6 minutes. The 1st train will leave from Versova at 05:20 hours and the last train from Versova will leave at 23:20 hours.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    metro

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue