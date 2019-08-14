Planning to take metro? Know train timings, restrictions, parking Independence day

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 14: Delhi Metro services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro network on Independence Day. However, some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period.

"The entry and exit at four stations of Violet Line--Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period," the statement said.

The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15, the statement added.

Bengaluru

Similarly, Metro train service in Bengaluru will too remain unaffected before the Independence Day celebration. The Metro Trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes from 6 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 8 PM to 10 PM in the night. And the trains run at a frequency of 10 minutes from 8 AM to 8 PM (peak hours).

Mumbai

The metro train service will run as usual in Mumbai.The headway between each train on Saturdays during peak hours will be around 5 to 6 minutes. The 1st train will leave from Versova at 05:20 hours and the last train from Versova will leave at 23:20 hours.