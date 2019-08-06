Planning Kerala trip? IRCTC is giving 6-day tour package to Kerala; Fares and other details

New Delhi, Aug 06: Kerala is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. If you are planning a trip to the Gods Own Country, we have a good option for you. IRCTC has launched a six days and five nights tour to 'Celestial Kerala' that covers places like Mumbai, Cochin- Munnar, Thekkady and Kumarakom, which is known for scenic beauty.

Enjoy under the green shades of palm trees, admire skyscraping mountains, placid lakes and visit traditional villages among other pleasant places.

The Kerala tour package originates from Mumbai, and a standard ticket for is priced at Rs 24,000 and includes free breakfast.

Package Details

Package Name Celestial Kerala Duration Ex Mumbai 5 Nights/6 Days Itinerary Mumbai – Cochin- Munnar – Thekkady – Kumarakom–Cochin- Mumbai Departure dates 21st Sept’19 & 19th Oct’19 No. of seats 24 Pax (23 Guest + 01 Tour Manager) Airline Go Air: G8 347 @ BOM 1045 hrs COK 1255 hrs /G8 345 @ COK 2005 hrs BOM 2215 hrs

Package Cost Per Person (in INR): Ex Mumbai

Dep. Dates Single Twin Triple Child (5-11 years) with bed Child (5-11 years ) without bed Child (2-4years) 21.09.2019 35,200/- 24,000/- 22,300/- 18,000/- 15,400/- 6,600/- 19.10.2019 40,900/- 27,800/- 25,900/- 21,200/- 18,100/- 8,600/-

Itinerary Detail:Mumbai - Cochin- Munnar - Thekkady - Kumarakom-Cochin- Mumbai

Day 01: Mumbai-Cochin

Dep. from Mumbai by GoAir flight no. G8-347 at 10:45 Hrs.

Arrival at Cochin Airport at 12:55 Hrs. Transfer to hotel in Cochin. Enjoy the boating at Marine Drive in the evening. One can explore the Broadway Market - the local market for famous for good quality spices. Overnight stay in Cochin.

Day 02: Cochin: Munnar

Proceed to Munnar. On arrival, check-in to hotel. Visit Tea Museum. Later enjoy the cultural shows at Punarjani Traditional Village to watch Kathakali & Kalaripayattu. Overnight stay at hotel in Munnar.

Day 03: Munnar

Visit Eravikulam National Park, Mettupatty Dam, Echo Point and Kundla Lake. Rest of the day free at leisure. Overnight stay at hotel in Munnar.

Day 04: Munnar -Thekkady

Proceed to Thekkady. Check-in to hotel at Thekkady. Afternoon, enjoy the boating in Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. Overnight stay at hotel in Thekkady.

Day 05: Thekkady - Kumarakom

Proceed to Kumarakom. Check-in to Houseboat. Lunch on board. Cruise along the backwaters. Dinner & overnight stay at Houseboat. [Cruise timing: - 12:00 Hrs to 13:30 Hrs. Then 30 minutes break for lunch, again cruising from 15.00 hrs till 17:30 Hrs. Thereafter boat will be tugged at a designated area on the bank of lake.

Day 06: Dep. From Cochin

At 0900 hrs, check out from houseboat and leave for Cochin. Half day Cochin sightseeing - Mattancherry Palace, Jews Synagogue, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica. Tourists can have wonderful view of Chinese Fishing Nets on Fort Kochi Beach. Drop at Airport by 1730 hrs. Board the flight no. G8 345 leaving Kochi at 2005 hrs.

Arrival at Mumbai Airport at 22:15 hours.