Planning a trip to Andaman? Check this IRCTC tour package

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: If you are planning to travel Andaman and Nicobar Islands, then IRCTC's Andaman Delights tour package can be considered. It has been named as "Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata".

This four nights/ five days tour will commencement from August 15, 2019. In the triple occupancy segment, tour package starts at Rs 23,270 and on double occupancy, it is Rs 24,040 the tariff is for children with a bed is Rs 21,740. The journey from Kolkata to Andaman will be via Airlines. The travelling mode will be from Kolkata-Port Blair- Kolkata.

The itinerary includes a visit to Port Blair, Havelock Island, Port Blair, Sightseeing Ross Island Local Sightseeing.

Package Details

Package Name Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata Destination Covered Port Blair Havelock Traveling Mode By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata Class Standard Frequency/Tour Date 15th Aug 2019 Duration 04 Nights/ 05 Days

Flight Details

Flight From - To Dept Time Arrl Time AI 787 Kolkata-Port Blair 05:40 Hrs 07:50 Hrs AI 788 Port Blair-Kolkata 08:30 Hrs 10:35 Hrs

Package Tariff

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Double Occupancy Rs 24,040/- Triple Occupancy Rs 23,270/- Child with Bed-5-11 Yrs Rs 21,740/- Child Without Bed-2-4 Yrs Rs 16,440/-