Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Planning a trip to Andaman? Check this IRCTC tour package
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 29: If you are planning to travel Andaman and Nicobar Islands, then IRCTC's Andaman Delights tour package can be considered. It has been named as "Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata".
This four nights/ five days tour will commencement from August 15, 2019. In the triple occupancy segment, tour package starts at Rs 23,270 and on double occupancy, it is Rs 24,040 the tariff is for children with a bed is Rs 21,740. The journey from Kolkata to Andaman will be via Airlines. The travelling mode will be from Kolkata-Port Blair- Kolkata.
The itinerary includes a visit to Port Blair, Havelock Island, Port Blair, Sightseeing Ross Island Local Sightseeing.
Package Details
|Package Name
|Andaman Delights Ex Kolkata
|Destination Covered
|Port Blair Havelock
|Traveling Mode
|By Flight - Kolkata- Port Blair -Kolkata
|Class
|Standard
|Frequency/Tour Date
|15th Aug 2019
|Duration
|04 Nights/ 05 Days
Flight Details
|Flight
|From - To
|Dept Time
|Arrl Time
|AI 787
|Kolkata-Port Blair
|05:40 Hrs
|07:50 Hrs
|AI 788
|Port Blair-Kolkata
|08:30 Hrs
|10:35 Hrs
Package Tariff
|Occupancy
|Prices(Per Person)
|Double Occupancy
|Rs 24,040/-
|Triple Occupancy
|Rs 23,270/-
|Child with Bed-5-11 Yrs
|Rs 21,740/-
|Child Without Bed-2-4 Yrs
|Rs 16,440/-