    Pitru Paksha 2021: Start and End Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Pitru Paksha 2021, considered an auspicious day to perform the Shraddha of ancestors is being observed today. On this day, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors by offering food.

    Hindus believe that by performing the act of Tarpan during Pitru Paksha, families can help their forefathers and ancestors to get salvation.

    Pitru Paksha 2021: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi

    Pitru Paksha falls in the 2nd paksha (fortnight) Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada (September) and follows the fortnight immediately after Ganesh Utsav. It begins on the Pratipada (first day of the fortnight) ending with the no moon day known as Mahalaya Amavasya.

    What is Pitru Paksha

    Pratipada Shraddha is performed for those deceased family members who died on Pratipada Tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Pratipada.

    During Pitru Paksha, each day is dedicated to different section of dead ancestors.. such as dead women, dead children, accidentally dead ancestors, etc.

    "If there is no person to perform Shraddha at maternal home then doing Shraddha on this Tithi appeases souls of maternal grandparents. Even if death anniversary of maternal grandparents are not known then also Shraddha can be done on this Tithi. It is believed that performing this Shraddha brings happiness and prosperity at the home," according to Drik Panchang.

    Why Pitru Paksha is relevant today

    In our busy lives, we are tend to loose our connect with our root. Pitru Paksha gives us the opportunity to remember our ancestors, because of whom we exist. It teaches us to respect our ancestors, also it instills the idea of charity as food is offered to Brahmins, while performing puja vidhi.

    Purnima Shraddha 2021: Puja Vidhi

    Pind Daan: As first step, Pind, made up of rice, ghee, honey, goat's milk and sugar, is offered to ancestors.

    Tarpan: After Pind, people do Tarpan, where water mixed with barley, flour, black sesame and kusha grass, is offered to the ancestors.

    After Tarpan, people offer food to brahmin.

    During this time, people refrain from eating non-veg, garlic, onion, alcohol

    It also beleived that during this period, people should not cut hair and avoid buying a vehicle, house, etc.

    Pitru Paksha 2021 Calendar: Start and End Date

    September 21: Pratipada Shradh
    September 22: Dwitiya Shradh
    September 23: Tritiya Shradh
    September 24: Chaturthi Shradh
    September 25: Panchami Shradh
    September 26: Sashti Shradh
    September 28: Saptami Shradh
    September 29: Ashtami Shradh
    September 30: Navami Shradh
    October 1: Dashami Shradh
    October 2: Ekadashi Shradh
    October 3: Dwadashi Shradh
    October 4: Trayodashi Shradh
    October 5: Chaturdashi Shradh
    October 6: Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh

