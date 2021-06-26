In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

Petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Patna, Thiruvananthapuram: Check latest fuel prices here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 26: After remaining steady for a day, petrol, diesel rates were hiked again on Saturday pushing petrol above the Rs 100-mark in a total of seven state capitals.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 98.11 per litre while that of diesel is at Rs 88.65. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs Rs 104, while diesel is retailing at Rs 96.16, data available on Indian Oil Corporation's website showed.

In Patna, petrol price stands at Rs 100.14 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.99 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, a litre of petrol costs Rs 100.09 while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.19 per litre.

With this, two state capitals, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram joined the list of cities where petrol prices have hit a century.

As many as 11 states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar and Kerala are selling petrol at more than Rs 100.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 8:52 [IST]