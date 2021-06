Petrol and diesel rates at record high; Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai here

When will Schools, Colleges reopen in India?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 18: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by up to 26-27 paise, diesel is costlier by up to 28-30 paise on Friday, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

After the latest revision, petrol price in Mumbai has crossed Rs 103-per-litre mark, while diesel is currently retailing at Rs 95.14 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs 96.93 per litre, while consumer will have to pay Rs 87.69.

On Friday, Bengaluru became the latest state capitals where fuel has crossed the Rs 100-mark. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 100.17 and diesel Rs 92.97.

With this, petrol is being sold at over Rs 100 in seven States and Union Territories. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Check the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.93 per litre; diesel - Rs 87.69 per litre

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 98.14 per litre; diesel - Rs 92.31 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 100.17 per litre; diesel - Rs 92.97 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 103.08 per litre; diesel - Rs 95.14 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 96.84 per litre; diesel - Rs 90.54 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 100.74 per litre; diesel - Rs 95.59 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol - Rs 98.91 per litre; diesel - Rs 94.17 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol - Rs 103.57 per litre; diesel- Rs 96.69 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 99 per litre; diesel - Rs 93.01 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol - Rs 93.22 per litre; diesel - Rs 87.34 per litre