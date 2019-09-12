Over 2 kg gold seized at IGI airport; Where was passenger hiding the booty?

  • search
    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Sep 12: An Afghan passenger, who arrived from Kabul today at Delhi's IGI Airport, has been arrested. He was carrying two gold bars weighing 2,019 g concealed inside the shoes.

    He was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying smuggled gold. The value of the seized gold is said to be worth more than Rs 72 lakh.

    Representational Image
    The Afghan passenger, who arrived at the Terminal-3 of IGI Airport from Kabul on Tuesday, was intercepted by the Customs officials.

    Two gold bars total weighing 2,019 g concealed inside the shoes worn by the man having a tariff value of Rs 72.90 lakh were found, the officials said. The gold was seized and the man arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

    [Gold prices fall due to lacklustre demand]

    On Monday, Customs officials at Chennai international airport seized gold worth Rs 31 lakh from two passengers on Monday.

    On August 31, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested five Hong Kong-bound foreign nationals at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out of India nearly half-a-million US Dollars (USD).

    The DRI, the enforcement arm of the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC), intercepted the five passengers, all from Taiwan, at the Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, they said.

    During the financial year 2018-19, 210 foreign nationals were arrested for smuggling of gold into India and 35 foreign nationals were arrested for smuggling out foreign currency by the DRI and Customs field formations, the officials said. In the current financial year 2019-20 (from April till June 2019), 61 foreign nationals were arrested in smuggling of gold and 18 foreign nationals were arrested in smuggling of foreign currency, they said.

    In the financial year 2018-19, a quantum of 4,058 kgs of smuggled gold and foreign currency (mostly USD, Pound and Euro) equivalent to Rs 164 crore was seized by the DRI and other Customs field formations, the officials said, adding that in the current financial year 2019-20 (till June 2019), about 1,198 kgs of smuggled gold has been seized by the Customs.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
