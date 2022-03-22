YouTube
    OSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 69 vacancies in Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Odisha Staff Section Commission as part of its OSSC recruitment 2022 (Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants)has invited applications for 69 vacancies. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitments are for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha. The application process began today and the last date would be April 22.

    69 vacancies will be filled in the Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants as Initial Appointees under Directorate of Fisheries, Govt. of Odisha.

    Candidates applying should not be lesser than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years as on January 1 2022. The exam fee is Rs 200 for applicants who are not from the SC/ST/PWD categories. To apply for the Junior Fisheries Technical Assistants in Odisha visit www.ossc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
    X