ONGC Jobs: ONGC to recruit 785 Graduate Trainees through GATE 2020; ONGC hiring process

New Delhi, Sep 20: ONGC Graduate Trainee vacancies for 2020 have been announced and the ONGC would be recruiting candidates at E-1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences through GATE 2020 scores. ONGC AEE/Graduate Trainee recruitment notification download link is given here.

ONGC AEE/Graduate Trainee Recruitment application form would be made available on the official website by March/April 2020. The vacancies are of many types and in different fields, the details of which are given in the official ONGC notification. The candidate must appear for GATE 2020 exam. GATE 2020 scores would be considered for shortlisting the candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview before they are offered the appointment.

The application form for the recruitment of Graduate Trainees for E-1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences through GATE 2020 will be released tentatively in the March/April.

The openings are for posts such as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), AEE (Cementing & Drilling), AEE (Reservoir), Geologist and other such posts. For complete details, click on the below given link and and download official notification.

ONGC notification download for AEE/Graduate Trainee vacancies: Click Here

To directly go to "Recruitment of GTs in Engineering and Geo-science disciplines through GATE 2020" page: Click Here

Steps to apply for ONGC AEE, Trainee openings for 2020:

Visit www.ongcindia.com

Go to careers section and click on "Recruitment Notice".

Click on this link - "Recruitment of GTs in Engineering and Geo-science disciplines through GATE 2020 - Advertisement No. 6/2019(R&P)"

This is the main page of ONGC GT recruitment. Latest updates would appear here.

Link to apply would appear around March/April 2020.