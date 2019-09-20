  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ONGC Jobs: ONGC to recruit 785 Graduate Trainees through GATE 2020; ONGC hiring process

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: ONGC Graduate Trainee vacancies for 2020 have been announced and the ONGC would be recruiting candidates at E-1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences through GATE 2020 scores. ONGC AEE/Graduate Trainee recruitment notification download link is given here.

    ONGC AEE/Graduate Trainee Recruitment application form would be made available on the official website by March/April 2020. The vacancies are of many types and in different fields, the details of which are given in the official ONGC notification. The candidate must appear for GATE 2020 exam. GATE 2020 scores would be considered for shortlisting the candidates.

    ONGC Graduate Trainee vacancies

    Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview before they are offered the appointment.

    The application form for the recruitment of Graduate Trainees for E-1 level in Engineering & Geo-Sciences through GATE 2020 will be released tentatively in the March/April.

    [7th Pay Commission: ONGC jobs announced with pay scale of Rs 60,000-1,80,000]

    The openings are for posts such as Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), AEE (Cementing & Drilling), AEE (Reservoir), Geologist and other such posts. For complete details, click on the below given link and and download official notification.

    ONGC notification download for AEE/Graduate Trainee vacancies: Click Here

    To directly go to "Recruitment of GTs in Engineering and Geo-science disciplines through GATE 2020" page: Click Here

    Steps to apply for ONGC AEE, Trainee openings for 2020:

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ongc jobs

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 6:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue