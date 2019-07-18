ONGC Jobs: ONGC recruiting Executive (HR)s for MRPL; shortlisting through UGC-NET scores

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, July 18: ONGC job openings have been announced and ONGC-MRPL recruitment notification for 05 Executive (HR) 'A' grade vacancies is out on the official website. These openings are for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) which is a subsidiary of ONGC. Last date to apply for these ONGC vacancies is July 27, 2019.

ONGC-MRPL HR executive recruitment process: Eligibility, official ONGC notification:

ONGC recruitment of Executive (HR) in 'A' grade shortlisting of candidates would be done on the basis of UGC NET July 2018 and UGC NET December 2018 scores. Shortlisted candidates would be invited for Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The Final merit list of candidates shall be prepared based on total sum of weightage of UGC-NET July 2018/ Dec 2018 score, Group Discussion and Personal Interview Marks. 85% weightage shall be given to UGC-NET July 2018/ Dec 2018 score and 5 marks will be given for Group Discussion and 10 marks for Personal Interview. Out of 5, 3 opening are for general merit and 2 for OBC category.

Educational qualification required is two years MBA/Equivalent with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM or Two Year Post Graduate Degree /Equivalent in Personnel Management /IR/Labour Welfare.

ONGC-MRPL recruitment notification for Executive (HR) vacancies: Click Here

Direct link to apply online for ONGC HR executive jobs: Click Here

How to apply for ONGC Executive (HR) openings:

Visit mrpl.co.in/careers .

. Find this option - Recruitment of Executive (HR) in A Grade of Management Cadre through UGC NET Dec-2018 score notified vide Advt. No. 76/2019

Click on it.

This page has all the information regarding ONGC MRPL HR executive job openings.

Click on "Apply Online - Advt.No. 76/2019".

Read conditions and click on "I Agree".

Fill up the form, read all the instructions and proceed accordingly.

Upload photo, enter UGC NET scores and other details asked for.

Submit

Keep printout of final acknowledgement.

The Call letter for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview indicating the time and venue for each candidate can be downloaded from MRPL website only 21 days prior to the date of Group Discussion and Personal Interview onwards.

The call letter will also be dispatched by Post