  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ONGC Jobs: ONGC recruiting Executive (HR)s for MRPL; shortlisting through UGC-NET scores

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: ONGC job openings have been announced and ONGC-MRPL recruitment notification for 05 Executive (HR) 'A' grade vacancies is out on the official website. These openings are for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) which is a subsidiary of ONGC. Last date to apply for these ONGC vacancies is July 27, 2019.

    ONGC-MRPL HR executive recruitment process: Eligibility, official ONGC notification:

    ONGC Jobs: ONGC recruiting Executive (HR)s for MRPL; shortlisting through UGC-NET scores

    ONGC recruitment of Executive (HR) in 'A' grade shortlisting of candidates would be done on the basis of UGC NET July 2018 and UGC NET December 2018 scores. Shortlisted candidates would be invited for Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The Final merit list of candidates shall be prepared based on total sum of weightage of UGC-NET July 2018/ Dec 2018 score, Group Discussion and Personal Interview Marks. 85% weightage shall be given to UGC-NET July 2018/ Dec 2018 score and 5 marks will be given for Group Discussion and 10 marks for Personal Interview. Out of 5, 3 opening are for general merit and 2 for OBC category.

    Educational qualification required is two years MBA/Equivalent with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/HRM or Two Year Post Graduate Degree /Equivalent in Personnel Management /IR/Labour Welfare.

    ONGC-MRPL recruitment notification for Executive (HR) vacancies: Click Here

    Direct link to apply online for ONGC HR executive jobs: Click Here

    How to apply for ONGC Executive (HR) openings:

    • Visit mrpl.co.in/careers.
    • Find this option - Recruitment of Executive (HR) in A Grade of Management Cadre through UGC NET Dec-2018 score notified vide Advt. No. 76/2019
    • Click on it.
    • This page has all the information regarding ONGC MRPL HR executive job openings.
    • Click on "Apply Online - Advt.No. 76/2019".
    • Read conditions and click on "I Agree".
    • Fill up the form, read all the instructions and proceed accordingly.
    • Upload photo, enter UGC NET scores and other details asked for.
    • Submit
    • Keep printout of final acknowledgement.
    • The Call letter for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview indicating the time and venue for each candidate can be downloaded from MRPL website only 21 days prior to the date of Group Discussion and Personal Interview onwards.
    • The call letter will also be dispatched by Post

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ongc jobs

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 7:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue