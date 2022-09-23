YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ONGC jobs: 817 vacancies for engineers announced; How to apply online for ONGC recruitment 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 23: ONGC recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has announced 817 vacamcies for various departments through GATE - 2022 on ONGC's official website. The last date to apply for ONGC jobs 2022 for engineers in which there are 817 openings is October 12, 2022.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    ONGC has issued an official notification for the recruitment of engineers. The ONGC would consider GATE scores to fill up these posts.

    ONGC official notification on ONGC official website states that the requirement is for Graduate Trainees in Engineering and Geo-Science Disciplines at E1 level.

    ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 300 for General/ EWS/OBC category. ST/SC and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

    ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

    Visit www.ongcindia.com

    On the top right side of the home page, click on career.

    Of the three options that you get on clicking on "Career", click on "Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022"

    Now, click on Apply Online and in the page that appears, read all the information before clicking on "I hereby confirm...". After clicking on confirmation click on continue.

    From this point onwards, you will be able to proceed only if you have a valid GATE Registration Id.

    Enter Gate id, click on verification and proceed.

    Register first by filling in basic information and generate username (your e-mail id) and a new password.

    Now return to page mentioned in Step 5 and login using username and new password.

    Follow the instructions and fill up the form.

    Make online payment

    Submit

    Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    ongc

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 23:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X