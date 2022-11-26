Man grooves to Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan's song at a wedding and the internet loves it

On Satyendar Jain's new video, Kejriwal says Delhi will respond on Dec 4

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 26: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reacted to Satyendar Jain's third video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi would give a reply to all those videos in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on December 4.

The AAP's national convener also said that the MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "MCD elections are becoming quite clear, it's BJP's 10 videos versus Kejriwal's 10 guarantees. Let's wait till December 4, people of Delhi will give a reply to all those videos."

Talking about the Delhi excise policy case, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia got a clean chit. Around 800 officers of CBI-ED were working on it for last 4 months. They were given just one work- do anything, put Manish Sisodia behind bars. Yesterday's chargesheet shows they didn't get any evidence against him."

Another video of AAP leader Jain emerges and this time his amenities like a TV can be seen

Arvind Kejriwal's reactions came after the BJP released the third video of AAP jailed leader Satyendar Jain today in which it was shown that several people were inside Satyendar Jain's cell when the superintendent enters the jail cell, post visiting hours.

Yet another video of Tihar put out by media! This time the Satyendra ka Darbaar has Jail Superintendent who has now been suspended !



After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this!



This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now? pic.twitter.com/TiOMsa8Gyu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 26, 2022

It is to be noted that the new video is the third video of Satyendar Jain in which he is shown indulging in an act that is against the jail protocol.

The earlier two videsos showed Jain getting a massage and eating outside food.

In the massage video, the jailed leader Jain was seen getting a massage. The AAP refuted the claim that he was getting a massage but said that it was physiotherapy and not massage recommended by the doctor due to his health condition.

Later on, it was found out that the person in the video was a prisoner named Rinku. He was charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said.

Another video went viral on social media in which Satyandar Jain was seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

'Inmates treated uniformly': Tihar jail on Jain's 'proper food' video

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

Delhi Municipal Corporation has 250 wards that will go to polls on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 7.

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 13:57 [IST]