YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    On Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Delhi to organise blood donation camps

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged people across the country to donate blood on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on September 28.

    He said the Delhi government will organise blood donation camps at more than 50 places in the national capital.

    File photo of Blood donation camp
    File photo of Blood donation camp

    "I urge the youth to come forward and donate blood on September 28, which is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, whose principles and ideals have been the guiding light for the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi.

    "If there is no arrangement for blood donation in your locality, you should also take steps to make those arrangements," Kejriwal said during an online briefing.

    Punjab minister slams Simranjit Singh Mann for calling Bhagat Singh 'terrorist'Punjab minister slams Simranjit Singh Mann for calling Bhagat Singh 'terrorist'

    He said that the blood donation drive will be a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country at a young age.

    "I urge those who do not suffer from ailments like diabetes to come forward and donate blood. I also request political parties across the country to be a part of this initiative," the chief minister said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal birth anniversary bhagat singh freedom fighter blood donation

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X