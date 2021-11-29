Odisha OJEE NEET counselling 2021 postponed until further notice: Details inside

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Odisha OJEE NEET counselling 2021 has been postponed. More details will be available on the official website.

The OJEE NEET counselling process for 85 per cent of the All India quota seats was postponed. The counselling was scheduled to begin today and a new date is yet to be announced.

"This is for the information of all concerned, that the process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses, that was scheduled to start from 29.11.2021, is hereby deferred till further notice," read an official statement.

On the other hand the National Testing Agency has issued a clarification that it is its responsibility to conduct NEET, declare results and prepare the rank link.

"NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA," a statement by the agency read. The registration for the Odisha OJEE NEET Counselling will be done on ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

