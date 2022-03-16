NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 posts up for grabs, salary up to Rs 1,40,000

GATE 2022 answer key to release on March 17, GATE 2022 results too get a date

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications from candidates for the post of 'Executive Trainees', to fill up 60 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NTPC.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA): 20 posts (UR - 20, EWS - 1, OBC - 5, SC - 3, ST - 1)

Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin): 10 posts (UR - 6, EWS - 1, OBC - 2, SC - 1)

Executive Trainee - HR: 30 posts (UR - 14, EWS - 2, OBC - 8, SC - 4, ST - 2)

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be within 29 years of age as on March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 21, 2022.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in

Click on the 'Career' link.

Select the post you want to apply for

Fill in the application form

Submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:21 [IST]