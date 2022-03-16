YouTube
    NTPC Recruitment 2022: 60 posts up for grabs, salary up to Rs 1,40,000

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited applications from candidates for the post of 'Executive Trainees', to fill up 60 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NTPC.

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

    Executive Trainee - Finance (CA/CMA): 20 posts (UR - 20, EWS - 1, OBC - 5, SC - 3, ST - 1)
    Executive Trainee - Finance (MBA-Fin): 10 posts (UR - 6, EWS - 1, OBC - 2, SC - 1)
    Executive Trainee - HR: 30 posts (UR - 14, EWS - 2, OBC - 8, SC - 4, ST - 2)

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

    The candidate must be within 29 years of age as on March 21, 2022.

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

    Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000 (E1 Grade).

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Last date

    The last date to apply is March 21, 2022.

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

    • Go to the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in
    • Click on the 'Career' link.
    • Select the post you want to apply for
    • Fill in the application form
    • Submit the form
    • Take a printout for future reference.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
    X