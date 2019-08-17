NTPC jobs: Check latest vacancy list, earn up to Rs 1.60 lakh

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: The NTPC has announced jobs for experienced engineers. More details are also available on the official website.

Applications have been invited to fill up 202 vacancies. Engineers with a minimum of 3 years of experience in operation and maintenance/ commissioning of power plant equipment and auxiliaries are eligible to apply.

The vacancies are available in disciplines such as electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation.

The upper age limit is 30 years and the pay scale is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,60,000.

Applicants should have obtained an engineering degree in the above mentioned disciplines with 60 per cent of above marks. The late date to apply along with the application fee is August 26 2019. The application fee is Rs 300 and for SC, ST, PeBD and ex-servicemen, there would be no fee.

The job notice released by the NTPC says, "in order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for an interview, if so required, the Management reserves the right to conduct online screening/ selection test or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/ criteria, as per requirement."