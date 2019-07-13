  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NTA NET Result 2019 not declared, check date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: The NTA NET Result 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result was expected on Friday, but the same was not declared. Board officials from the National Testing Agency say that the result could be expected this weekend.

    NTA NET Result 2019 not declared, check date

    The NET had earlier released the NTA NET answer key and candidates were given time until July 3 to raise objections. The result once declared will be available on ntanet.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue