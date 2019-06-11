  • search
    NTA ICAR AIEE UG PG result 2019 date and how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The NTA ICAR AIEE UG PG result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The ICAR AIEE will be conducted on July 1 2019 and the results would be declared on July 17 2019. Following this the counselling will begin.

    ICAR AIEE is a two and half hours long exam and is conduced as a computer based test. The entrance exam will be conducted both in Hindi and English. For each right answer, students will get 4 marks and for a wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. The results once declared will be available on ntaicar.nic.in.

    How to check NTA ICAR AIEE UG PG result 2019:

    • Go to ntaicar.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • You will be re-directed to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
