NTA CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result declared: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The NTA CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020 result was finalised by the CSIR only after all queries and representations by the candidates were addressed. Candidates were given time to raise their queries until December 4 2020, 11.50 pm. The candidates who qualified under JRF (NET) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) are provisionally qualified, subject to verification of documents by the CSIR.

The joint CSIR-UGV NET June 2020 was conducted on November 19, 21 and 26 2020 and 30 November 2020 for the Exam Centres in Puducherry and Tamil Nady for Subjects Mathematical Sciences and Chemical Sciences due to Cyclone Nivar through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The results are available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check NTA CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 result: https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/CSIR-auth-June20