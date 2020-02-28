NTA ARPIT Result 2020 update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: The NTA ARPIT Result 2020 has been delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were to be declared on February 26, but the same has not been released as yet. There is no official confirmation on when the result would be declared.

The NTA had conducted the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching Exam on February 16 2020. The exam was conducted in two sessions. The result once declared will be available on ntaarpit.nic.in.

How to check NTA ARPIT Result 2020:

Go to ntaarpit.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout