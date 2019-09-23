  • search
    Now you can shop on Indian trains courtesy IRCTC! Full details on how to buy

    New Delhi, September 23: IRCTC's private venture Tejas Express will be soon flagged of between New Delhi and Lucknow, also to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. New Delhi to Lucknow will be the first train to run by IRCTC.

    In a bid to make railways more professional and modern the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run its first private train in form. of the Tejas Express. Tejas Express will have one executive class AC Chair car with 56 seats and nice AC Chari car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach. IRCTC has also introduced facilities like taxi hire, hotel booking, modern passenger lounges.

    A new feature which was never seen before on any Indian trains is that of enjoying shopping experience during your travel.

    IRCTC is planning to introduce onboard shopping facility for the passengers of Tejas Express. Vendors will sell cosmetics products, earphones, gadgets, perfumes, handbags, purses, gift items, watches along with consumer goods.

    The emphasis is on giving a flight like an experience where while sitting one can shop onboard. Recently, Western Railways Mumbai to Ahamadbad Shatabdi Express introduced similar facility. The facility is made available to passengers traveling in AC coaches.

    How to buy goods

    Onboard the vendors will come to you with a luggage trolley. The sales executives will provide the passenger with a catalog containing the information and price of the products. The passengers can choose the goods of their choice from the same and then place an order. The sales executives selling the goods will have a POS(point of sale) machine. After placing the order, the passenger needs to pay through the digital mode through the POS machine and buy the product.

    IRCTC is planning to introduce this kind of service on more and more trains hence giving passengers a flight-like an experience.

