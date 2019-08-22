  • search
    Now, you can get free food on train, here's how to avail

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Munching snacks and enjoying tasty dishes are the best way to pass the travel time while you are on a journey.

    EaseMyTrip (EMT), one of the leading online travel aggregators in India has come up with an exclusive offer for its IRCTC customers, allowing rail passengers to enjoy free food during their train journeys.

    Representational Image
    What you get?

    Users under this offer will get a free meal on booking train tickets at EaseMyTrip website/app from RelFood.

    How to book a meal on IRCTC E-catering Official Website?

    What else do you need to know?

    To avail this offer, users should have a valid log in ID and password for IRCTC.

    The offer is available on all major train routes.

    The offer can't be clubbed with any other promotional offers.

    Changes in names are not allowed.

    IRCTC's new policy 'No bill, your food is free'

    How do you get it?

    To avail the offer, users have to book train tickets for the preferred destination at EaseMyTrip after which the customer will get a link with a valid coupon code on their mail id to order free meal from RelFood.

    Apply the valid code while ordering food from RelFood and enjoy your free meal. For Further information have a look on RelFood T&C Applies.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
