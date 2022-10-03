NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Last date to submit application extended till Oct 15

New Delhi, Oct 03: The deadline for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 has been extended till October 15.

The students can submit their application for NMMSS scholarship programme, which is fully sponsored by Centre, on the official website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in.

Under this scheme, meritorious students of economically weaker sections are awarded to address their dropout issues in class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

Students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools are eligible to get scholarship. One lakh fresh scholarships will be awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation/renewal in classes X to XII, according to a report in ANI.

The eligible students get Rs 12,000 per annum which will be disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode.

Earlier the last date to apply for the NMMSS scholarship scheme was September 30, 2022.

Who are eligible?

Children, whose parents do not earn over Rs 3.5 lakh per annum, are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5 per cent for SC/ST students).

How to Apply?

Log into official website of NSP-- scholarships.gov.in

Tap NMMSS Scholarship 2022 link on the home page.

Enter required details

Verify before submitting the application form.

Take print out of the confirmation page.

