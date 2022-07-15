NIRF Rankings 2022: Top ten colleges of India

Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send your loved ones

New Delhi, July 15: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2022. This year out of the ten best colleges, five are from the University of Delhi.

The top college this year is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College.

The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

NIRF India Ranking 2022: India's top ten colleges

Miranda House, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Presidency College, Chennai

Loyola College, Chennai

Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

