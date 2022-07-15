Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
NIRF Rankings 2022: Top ten colleges of India
New Delhi
New Delhi, July 15: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the NIRF India Ranking 2022. This year out of the ten best colleges, five are from the University of Delhi.
The top college this year is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College.
The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.
NIRF India Ranking 2022: India's top ten colleges
- Miranda House, New Delhi
- Hindu College, New Delhi
- Presidency College, Chennai
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi
- St Xavier's College, Kolkata
- Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 13:43 [IST]