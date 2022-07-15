YouTube
    NIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 15: The NIRF India Ranking 2022 are out. The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

    The NIRF Ranking 2022 says that the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has beeb declared as the top Indian University followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

    NIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list here
    File photo of IISC Bangalore

    QS World University Rankings 2023: IISC Bengaluru fastest rising South Asian UniversityQS World University Rankings 2023: IISC Bengaluru fastest rising South Asian University

    NIRF India Ranking 2022: Top 10 Universities:

    • Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru
    • Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
    • Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi
    • Jadavpur University, Kolkata
    • Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
    • Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
    • Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
    • Calcutta University, Kolkata
    • Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore
    • University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

    iisc university

    Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 13:16 [IST]
