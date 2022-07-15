NIRF India Ranking 2022: IISC is top university, check full list here

Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to send your loved ones

New Delhi, July 15: The NIRF India Ranking 2022 are out. The National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) have been released in eleven categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions.

The NIRF Ranking 2022 says that the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has beeb declared as the top Indian University followed by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

NIRF India Ranking 2022: Top 10 Universities:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Calcutta University, Kolkata

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

