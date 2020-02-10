NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: The NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were held from December 1 to 15, 2019. The results have been announced online. Candidates, in order to check their results, will have to keep their admit cards in handy in order to enter their required details. The results are available on nios.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019: https://results.nios.ac.in/home/on-demand?type=1

How to check NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019:

Go to nios.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout