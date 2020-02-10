  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 declared: Direct link to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: The NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019 declared: Direct link to download

    The exams were held from December 1 to 15, 2019. The results have been announced online. Candidates, in order to check their results, will have to keep their admit cards in handy in order to enter their required details. The results are available on nios.ac.in.

    Direct link to check NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019: https://results.nios.ac.in/home/on-demand?type=1

    How to check NIOS On Demand Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to nios.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X