YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIOS ODE 2022 exam; Step by step guide on how to register

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 06: The National Institute of Open Schooling of NIOS will being the ODE 2022 registration today. More details are available on the official website.

    The examination as per the notice sent by the NIOS, the ODE or Online Theory Exam will begin from January 4 2022 onwards.

    NIOS ODE 2022 exam; Step by step guide on how to register

    The NIOS ODE 2022 exam will be conducted at the NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. The exam will conducted for four days in a week at the NIOS headquarters, Noida and for three days-Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

    Those candidates registering for Class 10 or 12 NIOS Ode will have to upload a set of documents including recent colour passport size photographs, signature, a valid identification proof and date of birth proof, residence and address proof, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable). For a step by step guide on how to register for the NIOS ODE 2022 exam visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/static/dist/images/pdf/stream-1/block-1-nios-admission.pdf.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X