NIOS ODE 2022 exam; Step by step guide on how to register

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: The National Institute of Open Schooling of NIOS will being the ODE 2022 registration today. More details are available on the official website.

The examination as per the notice sent by the NIOS, the ODE or Online Theory Exam will begin from January 4 2022 onwards.

The NIOS ODE 2022 exam will be conducted at the NIOS headquarters and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas. The exam will conducted for four days in a week at the NIOS headquarters, Noida and for three days-Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Those candidates registering for Class 10 or 12 NIOS Ode will have to upload a set of documents including recent colour passport size photographs, signature, a valid identification proof and date of birth proof, residence and address proof, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable). For a step by step guide on how to register for the NIOS ODE 2022 exam visit https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/static/dist/images/pdf/stream-1/block-1-nios-admission.pdf.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 13:25 [IST]