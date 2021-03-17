NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who qualify in the written exam will be eligible to participate in the next rounds of the admission process. The next round would be the round of situation test and personal interview. After this NIFT 2021 counselling will be held where the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission on the basis of seat availability and choices filled by them.

The NIFT offers 6 Bachelor of Design programmes-Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design. NIFT also offers Bachelor of Fashion Technology and 3 Masters programmes-Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). The NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result is available on nift.ac.in.

Direct link to check NIFT 2021 result: https://applyadmission.net/nift2021/NIFT2021WrittenTestResult_All.asp?utm_source=careers360&utm_medium=traffic.

How to check NIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Result:

Go to nift.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout