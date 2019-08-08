NFL jobs: 41 NFL Non–Executives jobs announced, NFL recruitment, how to apply
New Delhi, Aug 08: NFL Non-Executives jobs have been announced as part of National Fertilizers Limited or NFL recruitment 2019 and 41 NFL vacancies have been announced on official website. The details of these vacancies are given in NFL notification which can be downloaded from a link given below. Last date to apply for these NFL Non -Executives jobs is September 5, 2019.
NFL recruitment details, NFL notification download:
These NFL vacancies are for the posts Loco Operator, Store Assisstant, Office Assisstant and Loco Attendent. Selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in online test. Applications via online mode only will be accepted. These NFL openings are at at NFL's Bathinda Unit (Punjab), Panipat Unit (Haryana), Vijaipur Unit (Madhya Pradesh), Nangal Unit, Corporate Office and Marketing Division.
Download NFL official notification in pdf: Click Here
How to apply for NFL Non -Executives jobs:
- Go to NFL website: www.nationalfertilizers.com
- Click on Careers/ Recruitment in NFL
- There's a link called "Recruitment in Materials, Transportation & HR Disciplines(Workmen Category)-2019"
- Read the Advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility
- Click on the link "Apply online"
- Fill up all the required fields
- Ensure that the information filled in the online application is correct and then submit.
For making payment-
Click on "Make payment" which will take you to Payment Gateway, which has been authorized to collect the Application Fee /processing charges on behalf of NFL.
