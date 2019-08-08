NFL jobs: 41 NFL Non–Executives jobs announced, NFL recruitment, how to apply

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 08: NFL Non-Executives jobs have been announced as part of National Fertilizers Limited or NFL recruitment 2019 and 41 NFL vacancies have been announced on official website. The details of these vacancies are given in NFL notification which can be downloaded from a link given below. Last date to apply for these NFL Non -Executives jobs is September 5, 2019.

    NFL recruitment details, NFL notification download:

    These NFL vacancies are for the posts Loco Operator, Store Assisstant, Office Assisstant and Loco Attendent. Selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in online test. Applications via online mode only will be accepted. These NFL openings are at at NFL's Bathinda Unit (Punjab), Panipat Unit (Haryana), Vijaipur Unit (Madhya Pradesh), Nangal Unit, Corporate Office and Marketing Division.

    Download NFL official notification in pdf: Click Here

    How to apply for NFL Non -Executives jobs:

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
