New UPSC Revised Tie Breaking Principles

New Delhi, Feb 27: The UPSC Revised Tie Breaking Principles have been released. More details are available on the official website.

The revised tie breaking principles have been released for examinations like Civil Services, Combined Defence Services, Indian Forest Service, Combined Medical Services, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service and Engineering Services.

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks, marks in compulsory papers plus marks in personality test and age will be considered for generalist exams, the new rules say.

The commission said in respect of inter-se seniority of officers nominated through Engineering Services Examination, the revised Tie Principle would be applicable for the officers nominated through Engineering Services Examinations which would be notified after 28.8.2019.