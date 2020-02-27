  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New UPSC Revised Tie Breaking Principles

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The UPSC Revised Tie Breaking Principles have been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The revised tie breaking principles have been released for examinations like Civil Services, Combined Defence Services, Indian Forest Service, Combined Medical Services, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service and Engineering Services.

    New UPSC Revised Tie Breaking Principles

    Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks, marks in compulsory papers plus marks in personality test and age will be considered for generalist exams, the new rules say.

    The commission said in respect of inter-se seniority of officers nominated through Engineering Services Examination, the revised Tie Principle would be applicable for the officers nominated through Engineering Services Examinations which would be notified after 28.8.2019.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X