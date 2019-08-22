  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New RTGS timings: Check details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: In the view of promoting digital transactions, RBI announced a change in the RTGS money transfer timings.

    New RTGS timings: Check details here
    Representational Image

    The Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system timings have been extended by one hour in order to help the customers.

    Unconventional rate cut due to weakening growth says RBI Governor

    The present timings for the RTGS system are 8.00 am to 6.00pm. However, now one can transfer money through the RTGS system 7.00 am onwards.

    New RTGS timings with effect from August 26th 2019 is as follows

    • Open for Business- 7.00 am
    • Customer transaction (Initial Cut-off)- 6.00 pm
    • Inter-bank transactions (Final Cut-off)- 7.45 pm
    • Intra-day liquidity (IDL) Reversal- 7.45 pm to 8.00 pm
    • End of Day- 8.00 pm

    Important things to know about RTGS

    • RTGS transactions happen in real time.
    • RTGS transactions are mainly meant for high-value transcations. The minimum amount for remittal is Rs 2 lakh with no maximum limit.
    • RTGS money transfer timings from August 26th, 2019 will between 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and for intra-bank transactions the timings are between 8.00 am to 7.45 pm.

    In a bid to promote digital transactions earlier this month RBI also allowed 24 hours money transfer through NEFT service.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rbi

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue