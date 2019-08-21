  • search
    New date for SSC JHT Recruitment notification 2019

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The SSC JHT Recruitment notification 2019 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The notification for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak will now be released on August 27 2019. The notification was originally meant to be released on August 20.

    "The Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, which was scheduled to be notified/ published on 20-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The notice will now be notified/ published on 27-08-2019," said the official notification.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
