    New date for NTA NET Admit Card 2019: Helpline update

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The NTA NET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card allotted by the NTA. Candidates should approach the helpline in case they are unable to download their admit card. The admit card will be released on November 9, 2019.

    Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can approach the helpline from November 9 onwards between 10 am and 5 pm.

    The exam would be conducted between December 2 2019 and December 6 2019. The result would be declared on December 31, 2019. The admit card once released would be available on ntanet.nic.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 7:49 [IST]
