NEST Result 2019 won’t be declared today

New Delhi

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 17: The NEST Result 2019 will not be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were unable to be declared today owing to some technical issues. The results would be declared tomorrow.

The NEST 2019 was held at several centres across the country on June 1 2019. The National Entrance Screening test is an online test to get admission to the he 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.