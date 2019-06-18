  • search
    NEST Result 2019 to be declared today at this time, website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: The NEST Result 2019 will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results were unable to be declared on Monday owing to some technical issues. The results would be declared today by 5 pm.

    

    The NEST 2019 was held at several centres across the country on June 1 2019. The National Entrance Screening test is an online test to get admission to the he 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai. The results once declared will be available on nestexam.in.

    How to check NEST Result 2019:

    • Go to nestexam.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download your result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
