Man stabbed over plate of momos that had fallen on the ground

NEET UG Results 2022 to be out tomorrow: How to check and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 06: NEET UG result 2022 is expected to be released on Wednesday. Once declared, candidates can check their NEET UG results on the official website.

Before declaring NEET UG result 2022, NTA is going to publish the final answer key. Earlier this week, the provisional answer key of NEET 2022 was published.

NTA is also expected to announce category-wise cut-off marks. Candidates who score above the cut-off scores for their category can apply for admission to medical courses across the country.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

NEET-PG counselling likely to commence from this date

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

NEET UG Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on 'NEET Result 2022' link.

Enter required details including application number and date of birth and submit.

Your NEET UG 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and take the print out for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 12:28 [IST]