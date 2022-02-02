GATE 2022 admit card can be used as curfew pass

NEET UG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment: Where to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The result was to be released on February 1.

The Medical Counselling Committee had on January 7 released the provisional allotment results. However it was pulled down later in view of a court case. The MCC then released a revised schedule and reopened the registration window. The original date for the seat allotment was January 29.

Fresh candidates were allowed register and pay the application fee during the extended window. Those candidates who had already registered were allowed to edit and modify their choices. Candidates who are selected can report for admission between February 2 and 7 as per the schedule.

Following this there will be three more rounds ie AIQ round 2 AIQ mop up and AIQ Stray Vacancy round.

The NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result is available on mcc.nic.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:35 [IST]